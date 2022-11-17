Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has backed veteran flyhalf Bernard Foley to lead the side to an upset victory over Ireland on Sunday morning.
The 33-year-old sat out last week's loss to Italy, emerging Brumbies playmaker Noah Lolesio wearing the No.10 jumper in the shock defeat.
Rennie has shown his preference for experienced hands in the flyhalf role over the last couple of years and it was expected Foley would return for the showdown with Ireland.
The coach has faced considerable criticism for his decision to rest a host of stars for the third game of the five-week tour last Sunday. Rennie has long labelled the Irish clash as a key focus and a heavy defeat would only increase the pressure on his future a year out from the World Cup.
Foley's return headlines a raft of changes to the Wallabies team, with numerous big guns back as Australia look to defeat the No.1 ranked team in the world.
James Slipper returns to captain the side, with Michael Hooper starting at flanker. Foley will partner Nic White in the halves, with Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau combining in the centres.
Tom Wright and Mark Nawaqanitawase will line up on the wing, while Andrew Kelleway becomes the third player this tour to start at fullback. Rennie confirmed Tom Banks has left the squad after picking up an injury earlier in the trip.
Lolesio has been named on the bench as Foley's back up and Jake Gordon has earned the substitute halfback role ahead of Tate McDermott.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Rennie said tactics and expected conditions in Dublin dictated a number of selections and he's confident the group will rebound from last week's disappointment.
"We're still hurting from last weekend but we have to move on and the only way to do that is a response against the Irish," Rennie said.
"They're an excellent side, very well coached and very well drilled. They've got a lot of experience, a lot of players who are 30 Test caps and probably played 150-plus club games.
"They're a very good side, but it's exciting, we get to test ourselves against the top ranked side in the world.
"We let ourselves down last week, we let our country down and we're keen for a response."
Rennie has named a powerful forward pack for what is expected to be a physical clash against the Irish.
Allan Alaalatoa and Dave Porecki will link up with Slipper in the front row. Brumbies pair Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville have been named in the second row.
Rennie is set to use giant lock Will Skelton off the bench in a bid to swing the match late in Australia's favour.
It's a role Pete Samu will also play, after Rob Valetini and Jed Holloway were named to partner Hooper in the back row.
"With Nev and Frosty starting, it gives us a lot of lineout options, with Jed Holloway starting as well," Rennie said.
"Bringing Will off the bench hopefully brings us plenty of impact.
"It's a strong bench, with Taniela (Tupou) and Pete Samu and the like to come on, it gives us a really good finish."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.