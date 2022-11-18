A sexual abuse survivor pauses to gather his thoughts. It's been decades since he was one of Cricket ACT coach Ian Harold King's victims, but the emotion is still raw for several reasons.
Then, after taking a moment to absorb the news of Cricket ACT joining the National Redress Scheme, he breaks the silence. "Relief," he says.
"To be honest, it's relief that it's finally being acknowledged. That someone within that organisation has done something about it.
"Because it really has been like pushing shit up a hill for the past few years trying to get answers. I've dealt with this for 10, 20, 30 years.
"However long it's been ... it's relief. I hope people read this story and get the strength to come forward to get any help they need.
"It's been a long, hard slog to get here. But it's been worth it."
The federal government is expected to formally announce Cricket ACT's redress scheme status in the coming weeks.
It will mark the end of a two-year process to get approval to join the scheme, which paves the way for victims to seek financial compensation for the abuse they suffered.
But for the survivors, it means so much more than that. They have felt neglected for decades, even after King was sent to jail for his horrific abuse of boys under his guidance.
Cricket ACT's quiet announcement of their impending status change gave them a sense they had finally been heard.
"For a long time people buried their heads in the sand," one survivor said.
"Even when it went through the courts and he got sentenced, the people at the helm of cricket did nothing. They didn't contact us or the clubs.
"But new Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton grabbed the bull by the horns. I praise her for that. She has been in regular contact.
"Talking to some of the guys ... when this gets announced I think more guys will hopefully come forward."
Victims can seek up to $150,000 in compensation. One survivor is reportedly suing Cricket ACT and Cricket Australia in Melbourne's Supreme Court for the abuse he suffered.
Cricket Australia has previously shifted responsibility to the ACT association. Cricket ACT first tried to join the redress scheme in 2020, but was rejected because of its financial situation.
They have since been approved by the Department of Social Services, and joining the scheme could bankrupt the organisation. Cricket ACT and Cricket Australia are aware of more than a dozen potential redress applicants.
But one survivor hopes Cricket ACT steps into the situation rather than backing away, and wants the news to be used to start a conversation in the sport about consent, sexual abuse and mental health.
"With everything that's going on ... it seems like there's a lot of movement in that space. Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins ... it's not taboo any more. People are mature enough to talk about it," he said.
"Now's the time to come forward. Now's the time to get the help you need.
"I've said to guys, until you start addressing and dealing with the issues, the trauma comes out in other shapes, ways and forms.
"You can't bottle stuff up, because it builds and builds. It can damage so many things. Put an application in for redress, or if they just talk to the police or psychologist, that's my aim of starting all of this. Getting as many guys to come forward as possible to get help."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
