According to the communique Xi said that China-US relations were not a zero-sum game where one side out-competes or thrives at the expense of the other. "The successes of China and the US are opportunities, not challenges, for each other. The world is big enough for the two countries to develop themselves and prosper together. Under current circumstances, China and the US share more, not less, common interests ... The two sides need to respect each other, pursue mutual benefit, focus on the larger picture, and nurture a sound atmosphere and stable relations for cooperation."