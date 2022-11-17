The Canberra Times
Home/Video

ACT government says COVID is personal responsibility as AMA ACT calls for action

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated November 18 2022 - 10:16am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government has stopped short of reintroducing COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, in the wake of a fourth wave as daily case numbers climb to the mid-200s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.