The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Iranian-Australians call on Prime Minister Albanese to support protests, impose sanctions on Iran

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Iranian protesters Maryam, left, and Nader Ranjbar. Picture by Karleen Minney

Iranians in Canberra are calling for stronger action from the Australian government to support protesters in Iran and impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic, calling Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's statements "embarrassing" and "shallow".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.