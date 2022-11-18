Iranians in Canberra are calling for stronger action from the Australian government to support protesters in Iran and impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic, calling Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's statements "embarrassing" and "shallow".
Prime Minister Albanese on Wednesday said at the G20 in Bali: "I stand by all of the comments I've made about the human rights abuses that have occurred in Iran, arising from Mahsa Amini's murder, and then the subsequent actions that have occurred.
"We will stand up for human rights. We will stand up for Australia's position, consistent with our values."
The reaffirmation came after Australia's ambassador to Iran, Lyndall Sachs was given "necessary warnings" by Iran's Foreign Ministry over comments Mr Albanese previously made about human rights violations in the Islamic Republic, although it is not clear what he said.
Iranian-Australian Nader Ranjbar said Mr Albanese's comments about the Iranian protests were "embarrassing" and "very shallow", compared to what other world leaders had said, such as French President Emmanuel Macron who called the protests a "revolution".
"We're not asking them to help us to throw out the government, we're just asking to be our voice and support Iranian people. We don't want any military interference," Nader said.
Similarly, Maryam, who wished to keep her last name private for fear of retaliation against her family in Iran, wanted the Australian government to recognise "our revolution" and expel the Iranian ambassador in Australia.
"We want action, not empty words anymore. Not condemnation of abusing human rights, we want action," she said.
A Senate committee inquiry is currently looking into the human rights implications of recent violence in Iran, including the potential to impose sanctions on those responsible for the widespread violence and killing of women, girls and protesters in Iran, under Australia's Magnitsky-style law.
Maryam wanted these Magnitsky sanctions to be imposed on Iranian government officials, their families and kids who may flee to Australia.
Nader also wanted the government to impose sanctions on Iranian officials who may already be here.
"That's the sort of things we want. The government to kick them out. The Australian government must freeze their assets, because this is not their money. This is blood money from Iranian people," he said.
The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade References Committee is taking submissions until December 31 and a public hearing will be held on November 28 in Canberra.
Among the submissions already made to the inquiry is one from the Iranian embassy, which defended the actions of the Islamic Republic's law enforcement, stating they had "exercised utmost restraint and tolerance" during "riots".
It also claimed some protesters were "affiliated with terrorist groups, certain foreign countries and Persian-language media outlets abroad".
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's submission stated it had spoken to the Iranian Embassy Charge d'affaires on five occasions since September, "raising concerns about the violent crackdowns on protests by Iranian authorities and the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Ms Amini".
DFAT's submission also stated the Australian government "has been active and consistent in publicly calling out Iran on its egregious behaviour" and "already implements UN Security Council's mandated sanctions to restrict Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capability".
The committee is due to hand down its findings in February, but Nader and Maryam feared this was not soon enough as more Iranians would die in the meantime.
Iranians in Canberra have been holding protests across the city in solidarity and a march in Glebe park is scheduled for Saturday 2pm.
"Everyone's most welcome. We appreciate every single person who comes and join us and be our voice," Maryam said.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
