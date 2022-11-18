Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says it's the type of courage that shows why Mal Meninga is such a good coach.
Rather than pigeon-holing Jack Wighton on the left edge, Meninga has used him to great effect at right centre and was now just one win away from winning back-to-back Rugby League World Cups as Australia coach.
It's allowed Meninga to have both Wighton and Latrell Mitchell as his centres for the final against Samoa at Old Trafford - despite both being more naturally suited to the left edge.
Wighton will go up against Raiders teammate Josh Papalii - the first time two Canberra players have faced off in a World Cup decider.
It's a remarkable achievement given the quality of international players to have worn the lime green - from Meninga and Stuart, all the way through to Elliott Whitehead and Joe Tapine.
Stuart said he wasn't surprised how well Wighton has done slotting in on the right.
"No I'm not surprised. He's a football player and there's no reason he can't play on the right-hand side," Stuart said.
"People do pigeon-hole players at times to certain positions because they sometimes don't want to be courageous enough to take the risk to play people somewhere they're not playing at club level.
"When it's a player such as Jack, who has wonderful utility value, he's shown he can play both sides of the field now and do it comfortably.
"He's doing it at international level now and I'm sure Mal's very happy with him.
"Mal's shown the courage to take that risk and that's what makes good coaches and Mal's a good coach."
Stuart obviously wanted Australia to win - given he's both played and coached the Kangaroos - but he also wanted Papalii to do well.
The Raiders prop has become an integral part of the Green Machine's strong showing in recent seasons - making the grand final in 2019 and the preliminary final the following year.
Papalii opted against playing for Australia - having won a World Cup with the Kangaroos in 2013 - and wanted to represent his Samoan ancestry instead.
His decision opened the flood gates with Junior Paulo, Jarome Luai and Brian To'o all following suit.
Stuart has messaged both Papalii and Paulo, who played for the Raiders for three seasons before returning to Parramatta.
"It's a difficult one isn't it. Of course I want Australia to win, but I want both players to play well," he said.
"I sent a message over to Josh Papalii and Junior recently and wished them all the best.
"They've both been very, very strong - Junior and Josh - for the Samoan team and it's experience that's going to be important for this clash and both boys have got plenty of that.
"Josh is such a proud Samoan and he's playing with a couple of his great mates in Junior and Anthony Milford.
"He's very, very proud of his heritage and I know how much this would mean to him - exactly what Jack would be feeling.
"Playing in a World Cup final is a massive achievement in your career and you only get a bigger one by winning it."
Similarly, former Raiders and Kangaroos prop Glenn Lazarus had his feet firmly in Wighton and Australia's camp.
That's despite loving "Papa to death".
Lazarus played 23 Tests for Australia during his career, including beating Great Britain in the 1989 World Cup final.
He felt the Kangaroos' defence would be the key factor in deciding the result.
"Jack all the way mate, the green and gold. I love Papa to death, but Jack's for my country so I'm hoping he wins," Lazarus said.
"They won't get it all their own way, but I'm pretty sure their defence will win them the game.
"England's defence last week I thought was fairly ordinary and I thought Australia's was pretty good - particularly in the last 20 minutes or so.
"It'll be good - we'll get the men's and the women's I think."
Lazarus has been impressed with the way both Papalii and Paulo have led the Samoa pack.
Samoa coach Matt Parish has opted to start with Paulo in the middle, with Papalii coming off the bench.
"They've got good go forward. Any team that's got him and Junior Paulo up front - we saw them at the Raiders - they get plenty of go forward," Lazarus said.
"He seems to be playing OK. It's a bloody long year - they're going to have to get freshened up for next year."
