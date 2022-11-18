The much-loved Canberra Carols by Candlelight will go ahead this year after The Canberra Times stepped in to sponsor the long-running event.
The Canberra Times will be partnering with the Woden Valley Youth Choir to ensure the carols can be presented on Stage 88 next month, and that such a special part of the countdown to Christmas does not fall by the wayside.
The Canberra Times Carols by Candlelight will now take place at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park from 7pm on Saturday, December 10.
Almost 80 years on from the first Canberra Carols by Candlelight, the choir revealed in October that it had resorted to starting a GoFundMe page after its major sponsor pulled out.
The GoFundMe campaign has so far raised just over $3000 of the $33,000 target, with Canberra families, including many with historical connections to the choir, generously chipping in.
But it is still not nearly enough to cover costs including lighting and sound and even the basics such as toilets for the crowd.
When word got out about the choir's dilemma, The Canberra Times stepped in to provide commercial and promotional support.
The Canberra Times will be naming rights sponsor for the 2022 carols and will help to harness other corporate support to ensure the event can go ahead.
Woden Valley Youth Choir president Kylie Gibson was thrilled that one Canberra institution could help another.
"We cannot thank The Canberra Times enough for their generous support," she said.
"Like our choir, The Canberra Times is an institution in the ACT with long connections into the community."
The Canberra Times' managing editor, John-Paul Moloney, said it was glad to help such a much-loved event as the carols.
"I grew up as a kid going to the carols and as a newspaper we've been reporting on them for 80 years," he said.
"We were really concerned when we heard about the struggles this year, and I'm so glad we've been able to join in and help strengthen this great Canberra tradition."
The charity sponsor for this year's carols is Lifeline Canberra.
Funds raised at the event and sponsor money that is excess to the choir's requirements in covering operating costs will be donated to Lifeline.
The first Canberra Carols by Candlelight were held outside Old Parliament House in 1945, making it the second longest-running event of its kind, after the Melbourne carols.
Since then, it has delighted and enchanted thousands of families and become an important part of the Christmas season in the ACT.
Choir director Olivia Swift said planning for the carols was well underway.
"The choristers are very excited about taking part in this year's Carols by Candlelight," she said.
"It is the chance to showcase the wonderful voices of young Canberrans and bring together families and friends for an evening of joy and hope."
Any business wanting to add to the sponsorship of The Canberra Times Carols by Candlelight can still do so by contacting:
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
