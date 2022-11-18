The Canberra Times
Sensitive Content

ACT Supreme Court sentences rapist who sexually assaulted second girl while on bail

By Blake Foden
Updated November 18 2022 - 6:00pm, first published 4:40pm
A victim's mother says their family has been "torn apart" by a Canberra predator who sexually assaulted the child while on bail for raping another girl.

