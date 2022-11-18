It would have been easy for Jake Smith to be overawed this week.
One of numerous ACT junior representatives selected as nets bowlers for the West Indies during their time in Canberra, it was the opportunity of a lifetime.
But instead of being overawed, the all-rounder was determined to use his time bowling to international batsmen to soak up as much information as he could.
So here was Smith chatting to the likes of Jason Holder, learning what it takes to represent your country.
"To see that standard that you see on TV and to actually see it in person makes it a lot more realistic," Smith said.
"They're such nice guys as well and happy to have a chat to help us which is great.
"I've learnt you just have to be as switched on as possible. You have to bowl your best ball every ball because anything short of your best ball is going to get punished.
"That consistency is what it takes to get to that next level. They're on their game every ball, which is definitely something to aim for."
At 16 years of age, Smith is a member of the next generation of players Cricket ACT officials hope to represent the territory in the Sheffield Shield in the future.
The leg-spinner is a member of the ACT under 17 and under 19 teams that will compete as standalone sides at the upcoming Australian Championships for the first time.
The under 19 squad will be led by Blake Faunce and Zachary Maron when they travel to Adelaide for the competition from December 15 to December 22.
The under 19 girls will also head to the National Championships next month, with the team captained by Grace Lyons to fly to Perth in the coming weeks.
Coming up against players older and more experienced than him, Smith is eager to prove he can take his game to the next level.
"I'm still quite young for the Under 19s tournament but I'd like to see what the standard is and put my best foot forward," he said. "If I get a chance to dominate, I'll try do so.
"It's a great challenge playing against older players. I like it because you get to challenge yourself against people that have had a bit more experience and have played at the national carnival before. It's a chance to show you're just as good as them, if not better."
Smith will turn out for ANU in their first grade clash with North Canberra Gungahlin on Saturday. The side is looking to claim their first victory of the season in the final round of the one-day competition.
While Queanbeyan sit on top of the table, the race for a place in the semi-finals is wide open. ANU are likely out of the picture, but the seven other teams remain in the hunt to finish in the top four.
In his second season in the top flight, Smith is steadily finding his feet and is ready to develop into a key figure for his side.
"I'd like to start dominating first grade a bit more," he said. "I'm starting to get there but would like to start converting a bit more from 35s up to bigger scores."
It's the next step, he hopes, in his journey to one day facing the West Indies in a Test match.
"I want to play against these guys," Smith said. "I want to start playing Shield cricket and then get up to the Australian team."
ANU v North Canberra Gungahlin at ANU North Oval, Queanbeyan v Western District at Freebody Oval, Weston Creek Molonglo v Ginninderra at Stirling Oval, Eastlake v Tuggeranong Valley at Kingston Oval
