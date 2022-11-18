A man from Dunlop has been charged after allegedly offering a child money to lie to police in relation to a child sex offence committed in May this year.
The 18 year old is alleged to have offered a child witness $500 to provide a false statement to police regarding a crime against a 14 year old allegedly committed by another man.
A trial is currently underway involving a 19-year-old McKellar man, who has been charged with an act of indecency against a child and supplying a child with cannabis.
The Dunlop man was arrested in Taylor on Thursday and charged with being accessory after the fact to child sex offending.
Police believe there may be other victims who have had interactions with these men.
The Dunlop man is alleged to have committed the offence earlier this year when he was still a minor.
He will therefore face the ACT Children's Court today.
Any victims are urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual violence, please contact ACT Policing as soon as possible on 131 444, by attending a Police Station or reporting historical matters online.
