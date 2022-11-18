Times Past: November 19, 1995

Australia has only had a handful visits from pontiffs, those being Pope Paul VI in 1970, then Pope John Paul II in 1986 and then again on this day in 1995. The Canberra Times reported the exciting news that Pope John Paul II arrived, although a little late, into Sydney from Papua New Guinea.
His Holiness looked tired but happy to be in Australia, waving and smiling. He was also undisturbed by the one person booing him at the airport.
It seemed the welcome of the Australian people revived him, including an unrehearsed delivery of a bunch of flowers from three Sydney school children. When he kissed them in thanks, the school children beamed as they left the stage. His speech was delivered with warmth and, surprisingly, a little humour. His Holiness did stray from his prepared speech and he chose to emphasise the impact the young had on him and his ministry.
"As you can see the young people are very strong," he said, referring to those in the crowd whose enthusiasm could be felt. He also stressed the need for reconciliation, to look beyond the divisions of the past. The Pope was very praising of Mother Mary MacKillop and said that her life story challenged all Australians to a radical personal and social renewal.
He spoke for 15 minutes to a crowd of 20,000 which was less than the predicted 50,000. In the 20,000, there were a mix of people including some representing Islam and Judaism. Those who attended displayed a camaraderie, a tenor of joyfulness. Notable in the crowd was the large contingency of youth, including a group from MacKillop Catholic Regional College in Victoria, whose principal Sister Giovanni seemed close to tears of happiness and the approaching beatification of Mary MacKillop.
Beatification in the Roman Catholic Church is a step towards being a saint, which Mary MacKillop was declared on October 17, 2010.
