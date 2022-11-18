The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 19, 1995

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 19 2022 - 12:00am
Australia has only had a handful visits from pontiffs, those being Pope Paul VI in 1970, then Pope John Paul II in 1986 and then again on this day in 1995. The Canberra Times reported the exciting news that Pope John Paul II arrived, although a little late, into Sydney from Papua New Guinea.

