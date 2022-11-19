Times Past: November 20, 1978

On this day in 1978 The Canberra Times reported on a slow but steady invasion happening at Hastings Court in Kaleen.
Every time it rained, a silent wave of snails seeped into the gardens of Hastings Court from an adjacent paddock and storm water drain. One resident, Julie Hopkins, said she was tired of seeing the snails gorge in her garden. After the rain, an escargatoire of snails came out of the long grass in the paddock and gathered on the Hopkinses' front lawn. Mrs Hopkins and her family were not interested in eating the snails or racing them (a common interest of the time).
Mrs Hopkins said she had complained to the National Capital Development Commission, which was responsible for the paddock, for some time but with no result. "We just want them to cut the grass to see if it would help," she said. Snail repellents only had a temporary effect because it was washed away every time it rained and it had to be replenished.
Stephen Hopkins collected 50 snails in a few minutes the day before. He said he had no interest in snails or frogs, saying: "I'm not French, I'm from Wales." The couple's 14-month-old daughter was beginning to show interest in the slimy visitors, having been caught on the verge of putting one in her mouth.
