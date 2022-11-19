Times Past: November 20, 1978

Every time it rained, a silent wave of snails seeped into the gardens of Hastings Court from an adjacent paddock and storm water drain. One resident, Julie Hopkins, said she was tired of seeing the snails gorge in her garden. After the rain, an escargatoire of snails came out of the long grass in the paddock and gathered on the Hopkinses' front lawn. Mrs Hopkins and her family were not interested in eating the snails or racing them (a common interest of the time).