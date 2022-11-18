Tech trends we're loving right now | Trending

Check out this collection of nifty gadgets, designed to make life easier, more comfortable, or just plain fun.
HP Spectre, $1528 to $2699. Boasts a second-to-none video call experience among other cutting-edge technology, bridging the gap between work and play. Available at various retailers, including JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman and hp.com/au
Gingko Mini Halo One speaker, $137.90. Shaped like a horn, the speaker has a touch-sensitive control panel and features smooth curves and a walnut timber-finish. thedesigngiftshop.com
TheraFace PRO, $599. Combines a relaxing facial massage and treatment in one device. With everything from a skin-toning microcurrent to rejuvenating light therapy, it can combine and customise a myriad of beauty treatments. therabody.com/anz
ScanWatch, $299. Australia's first ever smartwatch with TGA approval on ECG technology, which continuously scans vital parameters to detect health conditions and help improve overall fitness. withings.com/au
Skullcandy headset, $149.95 to $249.95. Part of a new trio that has compatibility across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile, they are purpose-built for gamers with rich, detailed sound. skullcandy.com.au
Google Pixel 7 Pro, from $1299. The perfect Christmas gift for tech heads, Google calls this its 'best-of-everything phone', with a camera that takes clear shots from a distance and detailed close-ups. Available at the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and select national phone retailers.
V-ZUG CombiSteam black glass oven, $9300. Lock in flavours with sous-vide, or bring out complexity from every ingredient with the soft roasting option. winnings.com.au
GoPro HERO11, from $799.95. GoPro has released three new cameras that make it easy to capture incredible experiences on land, underwater, in the air, or vlogging a run-of-the-mill day. gopro.com/en/au
Momentum 4 wireless headphones, $549.95. Indulge yourself in fully immersive sound with a crystal-clear acoustic system. sennheiser-hearing.com/en-AU
Infinity Game Table, $1999. Gone are the days of board games either missing pieces or gathering dust. This electronic games table has more than 70 digital versions of iconic games, such as Monopoly. arcade1up.com
Wonderboom 3 speaker, $149.95. A portable Bluetooth speaker with a big sound that's crisp and bassy as all get-out. ultimateears.com
NanitPro camera, from $599. The new split screen feature lets parents and caregivers view more than one camera on the same screen, at the same time. nanit.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
