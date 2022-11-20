Times Past: November 21, 1994

The game was interrupted by large menacing clouds that finally let go of a dramatic, although brief, torrent of rain. Three team members were among the first to throw down their bats, pads and hats before flinging themselves belly-down through a deep puddle that rivalled the length of the pitch. The storm didn't last more than 20 minutes but the original cricket game was long forgotten by the time the players pulled themselves from the large water pool on the Kingston Oval. The Bureau of Meteorology said the storm was typical of weather patterns leading into summer, yet it might have come as a surprise to those Canberrans who thought torrential rain, hail, and gales were far behind them. At one point, the wind reached 78km/h but despite the ferocity of the storm, officially only 3mm of rain fell. November in 1994 had recorded 22.6mm compared to the average of 63.1mm.