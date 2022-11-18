The Australian Federal Police Bomb Response Team was called to an industrial complex on Thursday in Queanbeyan where an undisclosed substance was found.
NSW Police were alerted around 3pm when a clean-out of an industrial unit revealed a small quantity of a granular substance, the nature of which the owners did not recognise and suspected may be volatile.
Police sealed off the Bayldon Rd area and evacuated nearby industrial units, while NSW Fire and Rescue hazardous materials specialists investigated.
As a precaution, the AFP Bomb Response Team was called in to collect and seal the material and take it away for safe disposal.
It has not been disclosed by police what the nature of the substance was. The operation took several hours until the area was cleared and rendered safe.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
