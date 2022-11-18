The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Industrial complex on Bayldon Rd, Queanbeyan sealed off after suspicious substance was found

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police was alerted following the clean-out of an industrial unit. File picture

The Australian Federal Police Bomb Response Team was called to an industrial complex on Thursday in Queanbeyan where an undisclosed substance was found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.