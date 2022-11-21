"I support our euthanasia laws," says Anna. "And I also appreciate how tough it would for an unwell person in regional areas trying to get through the hurdles. But at least the legislation was passed, and hopefully with demonstrated experiences it will be suitably amended. I know from my experiences working in nursing homes and having to deal with dysfunctional families and the ugly, greedy side of human nature, how exploitative this matter could be. The hurdles have been put there in an effort to curtail unscrupulous relatives and/or hopeful beneficiaries of the ill person's estate."