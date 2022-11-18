The NCA's Sally Barnes ("National Capital Authority backs Sydney Seaplanes, South Coast Seaplanes to operate on Lake Burley Griffin", canberratimes.com.au, November 16) is not expecting any push back from the environmental studies for seaplanes on Lake Burley Griffin as they went to the Environment Department in 2021 - prior to heritage listing for the lake in mid 2022.
That should not mean the heritage values of the Lake did not exist in 2021. Apart from numerous heritage assessments and nominations of the lake, the NCA's own commissioned heritage assessment report in 2009 noted that the lake met every Commonwealth Heritage criterion including for social and aesthetic value.
An aspect of social value in the recent Commonwealth Heritage List (CHL) notes the social significance of the lake's associations with recreational users such as rowers, small watercraft users and walkers. That use has 60 years of history. The lake is the tranquil heart of Canberra with considerable aesthetic value.
The seaplanes, with two landings and take-offs a day and possibly more, will have a huge adverse impact on both the lake's social use and the sonic environment of central Canberra.
Why can't the NCA manage our fantastic lake heritage instead of "activating" the lake to the detriment of the community and the environment?
Why should seaplanes be allowed to trash the lake for a few handfuls of well-heeled commuters or those desiring quick trips to Moruya?
I do not share Peter Toscan's (Letters, November 16) concern over the republication by The Canberra Times of words given in evidence in the coronial inquiry into the Namadgi fire. "Piss break" is a term in common use.
I am more concerned about the delay to the inquiry caused by the unfortunate illness of the Chief Coroner. Commiserations to the Chief Coroner but the inquiry must go on.
There must be at least 100 barristers, solicitors and retired judiciary in the ACT each of whom would be competent to be appointed an additional coroner and to keep this inquiry going.
The evidence to date can be accepted by a replacement coroner and the entire inquiry completed, hopefully with a reduction, albeit slight, in stress for the court staff including the Chief Coroner.
Why is it that some people still can't acknowledge the scientific evidence of climate change (Letters, November 18)? The science is virtually universally accepted and it appears only individuals or self-interested groups are in denial.
The evidence that anthropogenic climate change has exacerbated the "natural" climate variations to a critical stage is scientifically established and we are seeing its long-predicted consequences at home and across the globe with storms, heatwaves, wildfires and devastating floods.
If we have any doubts, the detailed science is readily available on reliable and authoritative websites. If, like me, we are sometimes bewildered by the language of science, many organisations, such as the CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology provide very helpful, plain English, explanations.
Reliable information is easy to find. We only have to be discerning about the source.
I'm not a climate change denier. That appears to be an easy catch phrase used to cancel anyone who wants to have a reasonable and apolitical discussion about climate change, rather that being lectured.
Thus, in referring to the latest of Dr Mackenzie's expert contributions on the subject (Letters, November 16) it is interesting to hear numerous reports by emergency services, long term residents and others about the current floods being on a par with those 50 or 70 years ago or since records have been kept.
There is little doubt that climate change is an exacerbating factor but to dismiss any "normality" is to disregard, or rewrite, proven history. It also highlights the sad fact that a major impediment to any sensible climate change mitigation has been impeded by copious political intransigence and point scoring.
We have failed to come together with a consensus over the past 15 to 20 years.
While nobody has all the answers, collective action is the only way to cope with this challenge which affects every man, woman, and child on the planet.
John McKerral (Letters, November 18) makes the same mistake as many who dispute the unprecedented floods eastern Australia is experiencing.
Referring to historical records of higher floods is misguided. Yes the floods at Echuca in the 1872 and 1900s were higher, but the dams (Hume Dam), weirs and levee banks were not present to help mitigate the floods back then.
While the Gundagai flood of 1852 was severe in terms of lives and damage the town was then moved so comparisons with recent floods are irrelevant.
Context must be taken in account. To suggest that the current flooding is just part of the natural weather cycle is a mistake.
I believe that is the point Dr Mackenzie was making in his letter of November 16.
It is wonderful that Australian economist Professor Sean Turnell has finally been released after 21 months of imprisonment in Myanmar by the hostile military junta there.
But why has the Australian government been unable to negotiate the release of Julian Assange from the UK.
Assange is an established international symbol of freedom of the press.
Why the silence? "Rendering consular assistance" for this length of time, just doesn't cut it.
I almost did a coffee spit reading Jack Kershaw's letter to the editor (Letters, November 17) about "the self-reliant, healthy Australian suburban way of life".
Low-density suburbs are often a disaster for health, the environment, community connections and culture. Talk to any social worker, city planner, doctor, ecologist or cultural worker about how they feel about suburban sprawl.
They can look beautiful from a car window, but isolating people away from transport, community and services has serious impacts that we should also consider.
Thank you B Hutchison (Letters, November 13) for pointing out the ongoing folly of the bakers' dozen of letter writers to this august publication about the forthcoming light rail between Civic and Woden.
For their benefit I would like to point out that the next stage of light rail will be happening and they could perhaps direct their letter writing skills to advocating for the construction of the best possible model for their community.
Issues that concern me include the design of the intermediate stops and how they will ensure the best possible access to surrounding areas. For example, the certain densification around Curtin and Deakin will need to link with stations along Adelaide Avenue.
I am very concerned that the current Dickson design will be parachuted into an environment where it will just not work. I am also concerned about how bus passengers from the southern suburbs transferring to/from light rail to get to the Barton area, Civic West or points further North will make the change.
A further concern is how long it is taking for our government to sign the necessary contracts and get on with the job.
Not so long ago I took a wrong turn in Goondiwindi (Queensland) and as I made my way back to the highway I unknowingly passed through a zone with a lower speed limit.
The result? I was caught on camera and received a fine.
Did I blame the Goondiwindi council? Did I label their road rules unfriendly? No, I blamed my own lack of attention, copped the fine, paid up and resolved to pay more attention when I'm in unfamiliar territory.
Not learning that lesson, on another occasion while travelling the Bruce Highway into Cairns I failed to note the transition from the highway speed limit to city limits. Again, my bad. Not the council's fault, not some Machiavellian road rule policy designed to trap and fleece southerners. And my otherwise unblemished record driving out of state meant nothing.
I do not doubt that in both instances the appropriate signage was there; I just missed it.
To those like Anne Hurley (Letters, November 11) and others crying about the lack of speed limit and camera warnings coming into Canberra, I say go back and take another look. They're there, you just missed them.
It's not the ACT government at fault here.
