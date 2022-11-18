The Canberra Times
Brian Schmidt is wrong to advocate a change in our nuclear stance

By Letters to the Editor
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
ANU vice chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt believes Australia needs to develop the capability to service its nuclear submarine fleet. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

As a member of No War, No AUKUS ACT, I am appalled by Dr Schmidt's article, "Australia can't afford to delay when it comes to nuclear subs", canberratimes.com.au, November 10). How can one person, even if he is the vice chancellor of the ANU, unilaterally declare that Australia must shift its policy regarding nuclear energy?

