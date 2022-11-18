As a member of No War, No AUKUS ACT, I am appalled by Dr Schmidt's article, "Australia can't afford to delay when it comes to nuclear subs", canberratimes.com.au, November 10). How can one person, even if he is the vice chancellor of the ANU, unilaterally declare that Australia must shift its policy regarding nuclear energy?
Australia has ratified the UN Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty and has treasured its role standing apart from the countries with nuclear weapons. Dr Schmidt's unilateral urging of the embrace of nuclear energy and establishment of a nuclear "Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority" (SICP) goes against our national policy to date. Dr Schmidt ignores the costs and dangers of nuclear power, including long-lived toxic waste, and the slippery slope to nuclear weapons.
As Nicholas Stuart noted in his article "Labor must sink submarine plan" (canberratimes.com.au, November 14) expensive submarines don't fit with the cost of fighting fires, battling floods and droughts plus assisting climate refugees.
Nuclear submarines will not benefit Australia but will support the US or UK military industry and will cost every Australian thousands of dollars that are needed for health, education and climate action.
I support Jill Sutton's comment (Letters, November 12), that Australians require "a fulsome discussion... whether we want nuclear energy to become a key part of our defences and what impact any decision to join forces with other nuclear-using nations would have on our future".
Canberra rental e-scooters are fitted with geolocation (geofencing), a GPS-enabled device that automatically disables the vehicle if taken out of a predetermined area.
This type of device could be installed in missiles of an aggressive or defensive nature, to render them inoperative the moment they cross a proscribed boundary, such as a frontier.
The extra complexity and cost involved would be a small price to pay to avert unintended death, injury and destruction and the danger of escalating conflicts.
If ever there was doubt about the impact an active community independent can make in the Senate just look to David Pocock's latest report of his activities to his third Community Town Hall meeting held at Gungahlin last Wednesday night.
As well as his well-publicised strong negotiations on the proposed IR changes, his work since June achieved new safeguards for nurses in the aged care sector, providing input from the roundtable he convened on the family and domestic leave legislation and ensuring the role of universities is recognised in the jobs and skills bill.
He has also obtained an important commitment from government around opiate dependence in the PBS legislation, taken an active role in Senate Estimates and made speeches on the importance of raising JobSeeker, fossil fuel sponsorship of sport and the electric vehicle bill. He has also been tireless in his advocacy of territory rights and a federal integrity commission.
Electoral breach investigations aside, Senator Pocock is incorrectly referred to as a "climate extremist" ("Pocock accused of 'misusing' position", canberratimes.com.au, November 16).
Given the world is heading for a catastrophic 2.5 degrees of warming, I would've thought the real climate extremists are those who irresponsibly - and regularly - advocate for an expansion of the use of fossil fuels.
Pocock's position, supporting science-based climate action, is both sensible and rational.
Some years ago the Northern Territory government sold the Port of Darwin to a Chinese company. This should have been overruled by the federal government but that didn't happen.
Now we learn that a foreign company (Danish) has a monopoly control over tug boat operations in 17 major Australian ports and have attempted to lock out Australian workers.
This action has the potential to disrupt supply lines for all sorts of trading goods essential to our economy.
This is bad enough in times of peace but imagine if we were at war?
I urge the government to take control of all our ports and begin with haste all the preparations required to prepare our country to protect our industries and infrastructure from a conflagration such as we are seeing in Ukraine.
John Winkelman is absolutely correct that resources spent on making war dwarf those spent on working for peace (Letters, November 13).
Following his admirable suggestion of a Department of Peace, let me remind him that our neighbour New Zealand once again leads in this area. Phyl Twyford is currently NZ's Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control.
Also, on December 1 Costa Rica will celebrate 74 years since it abolished its army and redirected the funds towards healthcare and education.
It has since enjoyed some of the best living standards and development indicators in the region.
I share the shock of Ray Peck (Letters, November 16) about some statistics in Julian Cribb's article ("Has the population bomb exploded?", canberratimes.com.au, November 12). Nevertheless, I take issue with a couple of Peck's assertions.
While it is good news that the world's fertility has fallen, it is not good news that it was still 2.4 in 2020. It will only be good news when it has fallen to replacement (2.1) or below, preferably below. We live in an overpopulated world and need to stabilise and then reduce numbers until we get to a level that is genuinely ecologically sustainable.
What is that figure? Peck asserts it is eight billion. I'm sorry, but we are hurtling towards catastrophic climate change with eight billion; and we have lost 68 per cent of vertebrate animals in the last 50 years as global population has tripled. We are facing an insect apocalypse. Some of this is because a few are driving Jaguars (with four wheels not legs) but much of it is from meeting the basic needs for food, fibre and shelter for most people. And we still need to lift 700 million people out of abject poverty.
The literature I read suggests the maximum human carrying capacity of the Earth where all basic needs are met is more like two billion. How to get there? Universal access to contraception, equality for women, education for girls, and changes to cultural attitudes that allow for the adoption of those three things.
I gather from the news that both former US president Donald Trump and former vice president Mike Pence are planning to contest the Republican party's presidential nomination in the 2023 primaries.
If I were an American I would vote for Pence notwithstanding his imperfections in initially appearing to support Trump's "big lie" that the 2020 election was fraudulent. When it came to the crunch he upheld the constitution. Trump, of course, did the opposite.
Trump is unfit to be the president of the USA.
The proposed development on Block 5 Section 63 Holt blatantly ignores the development conditions that state a maximum of 30 units can be built.
The developer wants to provide 76 units. This is what we can expect with the proposed revisions to the Territory Plan - developers continuing to ignore development conditions and the planning authority being complicit.
Only having a virtual information session was an easy way for the developers to completely ignore community comments and concerns.
This is a lazy big box development with some unsatisfactory absolute minimum code requirements that lacks imagination.
Donald Trump's ego knows no bounds, as his announcement of running again for President of the United States in 2024 demonstrates. However, his second coming may not be so easy.
On November 9, the editorial in Rupert Murdoch's The Wall Street Journal was headed "Trump Is the Republican Party's biggest loser".
On November 10, a front-page article in Murdoch's tabloid, The New York Post, claimed that Trump is "perhaps the most profound vote repellent in modern American history".
Perhaps for the first time, I agree with and praise the words of a News Corp media outlet, and I hope that a majority of voting Americans do likewise.
"Long gaps between". That'd be nice, if not for massive flooding which, as predicted by climate science, will only come on thicker and faster, then at least Bill Deane's endless propaganda for ignorance and complacency. (Letters, November 15).
It's time for the ADF to consider carrying a few suitable receptacles on board when flying in extreme summer conditions, especially if fires have already been devastating large areas of southern NSW and conditions in and around the ACT are treacherous ("Namadgi burned for a 'whiz break'", November 15).
As Bob Dylan sang: "People are crazy and times are strange, I used to care but things have changed".
So Jeff Bezos is going to give away his fortune. Hurrah! I take it that means he'll start paying some taxes. And improve the conditions of the workers he keeps in miserable servitude.
It is perfectly okay to endlessly squabble and sign agreements on nuclear war, because after the war it will be perfectly quiet.
Rod Matthews (Letters, November 16) is worried that "activists" are trying to perfect the world by pressuring people to change their errant ways. He's right of course. Remember that bloke 2000 years ago who went around telling everyone what to believe and to change their behaviour? We all know what happened to him.
The headline read "Pocock accused of 'misusing' position" (November 16, page 5). It could equally have read "Advance Australia misuses position".
Roderick Holesgrove (Letters, November 11) asks how would our army helicopter crews cope with a call of nature in battle conditions? Worry not, Roderick; auto pilot would kick in and they would piss on the enemy.
I'm curious why Rod Matthews (Letters, November 16) objects to others wanting his behaviour and opinions to be correct. Perhaps Eric Hunter's letter explains it, noting that people have a right to be wrong. Of course they do, but everyone else has a right to tell them when they are overtly wrong.
Albo comes across on the world stage not so much as the inscrutable statesman but as the jolly swagman.
After nine years during which Senator Reynolds could have - and should have - spoken up to help make a difference with the NDIS, she has finally found her voice. Too little, too late and of little consequence.
