Times Past: November 22, 1995

The Canberra Times, along with other media around the world, reported on this day in 1995 on the now very famous interview with Princess Diana with confessions of affairs and a hope she would be the queen of people's hearts. In her native England, Diana after the interview was either being labelled as a martyr or stark raving mad after revealing she had also had a relationship outside of her marriage to Prince Charles but was not seeking a divorce or the coveted throne.

