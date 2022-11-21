The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 22, 1995

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 22 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1995.

The Canberra Times, along with other media around the world, reported on this day in 1995 on the now very famous interview with Princess Diana with confessions of affairs and a hope she would be the queen of people's hearts. In her native England, Diana after the interview was either being labelled as a martyr or stark raving mad after revealing she had also had a relationship outside of her marriage to Prince Charles but was not seeking a divorce or the coveted throne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.