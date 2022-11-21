Times Past: November 22, 1995

The Canberra Times, along with other media around the world, reported on this day in 1995 on the now very famous interview with Princess Diana with confessions of affairs and a hope she would be the queen of people's hearts. In her native England, Diana after the interview was either being labelled as a martyr or stark raving mad after revealing she had also had a relationship outside of her marriage to Prince Charles but was not seeking a divorce or the coveted throne.
Diana had been forced to confess after her relationship had been laid bare by James Hewitt, who wrote about the tow of them together in his book. "Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him, but I was very let down," she said.
Diana bared her soul and was incredibly vulnerable in the interview. Diana did confirm having had the eating disorder bulimia, post-natal depression after having Prince William and even going so far as to hurt herself. Things got worse after she discovered Charles' affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. She then said the very famous line "there are three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded".
With that said, she did say she didn't want a divorce. But that issue, which carried huge ramifications for the monarchy, was in her husband's hands. She would rather be known as the queen of hearts than be Queen.
"I don't think many people want me to be Queen. Actually, when I say many people I mean the establishment that I married into because they have decided that I'm a non-starter," she said.
Being King could be "suffocating" for her husband but she didn't want the crown thrust upon her son William, either. As she put it "because I know the character I would think that the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to [Charles] and I don't know whether he could adapt to that."
Her revelations brought immediate sympathy from admirers who saw her as a martyr persecuted by an evil prince. But the prince's supporters were quick to label her first solo interview as the ramblings of a mad woman.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.