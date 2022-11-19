Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal is hopeful the broadcast issues impacting the WNBL are set to be ironed out soon, as fans grow increasingly frustrated.
This season the WNBL secured a new broadcast deal with ESPN and 9Now, with Eddie McGuire's JAM TV the league's production partner for the next two years.
The free-to-air component - albeit via digital channels - was set to bring more momentum to the WNBL off the back of a home FIBA Women's World Cup and the stunning comeback of legend Lauren Jackson.
However the quality of the broadcast on some opening games of the season has been ripped apart by fans on social media.
Complaints included low resolution, signal dropouts, poor camera work, audio issues, scoreboard update delays, a lack of a shot clock, and no live broadcast replays or rewind capabilities.
"I'm not on Twitter and l try and stay off Facebook and Instagram as much as I can, but I hear the grumblings," Veal said ahead of the Capitals' game against the Melbourne Boomers on Sunday.
"I know there's been some frustrations with that."
Veal believes the quality of the viewing experience for basketball fans "matters a lot", but expected improvements to come.
"With anything, you're always going to have teething issues," the coach said. "There's always got be a grace period.
"We all would want it to be better. There's probably a reason it's not.
"Hopefully if they're working in the right direction to fix it and make it better, then that's the main thing."
It appears some of the issues have been remedied, and the WNBL itself sent out an apology vowing to further address the problem.
"The broadcast is not up to standard, we are working around the clock with our production partners to fix the issues," a tweet from the WNBL account read. "Our athletes are playing high quality basketball and our broadcast needs to showcase that to the fans."
The Capitals finalised their preparation in Canberra on Friday ahead of their trip to Melbourne on the weekend to face the reigning WNBL champions.
The winless Canberra side will go into the game as underdogs, and that's exactly where they like to be.
"Keep ramping up the underdog stuff," Veal said. "We're going to get that win ... it's just a matter of when that's going to happen."
Veal described their porous defence so far this year as "not acceptable" and the coach wants to see improvement in that area against the Boomers.
In a morale boost for the Capitals, injured team leader Jade Melbourne will be courtside for the game and serve as another set of eyes for Veal and her coaching staff.
"She's already asked me, 'What are we wearing?' She wants to match," Veal joked.
Melbourne is aiming for a November 30 return against Adelaide Lightning, as the injury-hit Capitals are this weekend expected to run the same starting five in back-to-back games for the first time.
"She's going to relay messaging and the important things [courtside]," Veal said of Melbourne joining them on the road.
"She also has that energy, so even if things aren't going well, she'll keep them working and she'll keep them positive."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.