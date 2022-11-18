The Little Burley Market on Saturday by the lake

Have you been to the Little Burley Market yet?
It is held every Saturday on Queen Elizabeth Terrace on the southern shores of Lake Burley Griffin, just near the newly-returned beer garden, The Jetty.
The market is open from 9am to 1.30pm every Saturday.
Described as a "bespoke foodie and artisanal market", there is everything from multicultural cuisine to eat on site to fresh flowers to potter and treats for the dog in your life.
Another lovely way to enjoy the lake.
