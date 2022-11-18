Auction of ACT traveller's lifetime collection

Fyshwick auction house Allbids is excited about the current online sale of a Yarralumla deceased estate, saying it is one of the largest single vendor estates it's held.
The estate of the late Cynthia Maloney, an avid world traveller, who apparently enjoyed horse-riding trips throughout Morocco, Mongolia, and the Andes, is now open to bids online at allbids.com.au.
The 900 lots, which include jewellery, art and fashion, go under the final hammer next week.
The link to the online auction is here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
