The ACT government has reversed its position on rebuilding two huts destroyed in bushfires almost three years ago.
The government will seek community input into the plans for the hut sites until February 13.
The plans include a new hut structure near the site of the Demandering Hut and to partially reconstruct Max and Bert Oldfield's Hut near its old site.
Heritage Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the government intended to acknowledge the importance of the huts' values and preserve the remnants of the original huts.
"As well as building two new hut structures, the ACT government proposes to conserve and commemorate these sites by bringing together family and caretaker site knowledge with built heritage specialist and archaeological investigation, to build a single archival record that communicates the story of each original hut place," Ms Vassarotti said.
Land Management Minister Mick Gentleman said the Orroral Valley bushfire burnt more than 80 per cent of the Namadgi National Park, causing significant damage.
"While the proposed hut structures will respect the originals, we have an opportunity to subtly improve their location, design and construction to reduce fire risk and provide a basic level of emergency shelter for bushwalkers during inclement weather," Mr Gentleman said.
Demandering Hut was built in the 1940s by Bill Cotter, a grandson of the ex-convict Garret Cotter who entered what became the Cotter Valley in the late 1820s.
Max and Bert Oldfield's Hurt was built in 1967 from second-hand material. It was rediscovered by historian Matthew Higgins in 1990, who found a "time capsule" of personal items.
Volunteers who had led the maintenance of alpine huts in the Kosciuszko for decades were left frustrated a year ago by an ACT government decision to block projects to rebuild both huts.
The ACT Heritage Council opposed the rebuild of the two huts, which had been listed on the territory's heritage register.
"The [Heritage] Council advised that given the extensive damage and loss of fabric, the condition of the huts does not allow for their restoration ... and that the huts be managed as ruins with appropriate heritage interpretation," the government said in a statement in October 2021.
Ms Vassarotti in August told the Heritage Council to suspend its work after she developed "strong concerns about current operational activities, interpersonal relationships and engagement between council members and ACT Heritage staff".
The Heritage Minister commissioned Nous Group, an international management consultancy, to review the council and report back with recommendations for improvement by September.
Ms Vassarotti has received the consultants' report but it has not yet been released publicly.
An inquiry into the cause and origin of the Orroral Valley bushfire this week heard the blaze was ignited by an army helicopter that landed for a "whiz break" requested by someone on board.
The inquiry was adjourned after the first hearing until 2023 after chief coroner Lorraine Walker tested positive to COVID-19.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
