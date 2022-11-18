The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Writers Centre rebrands as Marion

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
November 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Wilson, chief executive of Marion, formerly the Canberra Writers Centre.

There's no rule that says all Canberra-based organisations need either "Canberra" or "ACT" in their name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.