AFL umpire Ray Chamberlain finds himself rubbing shoulders with Olympians, World Cup heroes, world champions and Australia's greatest basketballer in the new University of Canberra walk of fame.
"Not bad for a punk from Isabella Plains," Chamberlain quips.
"The people are what make this cool. Fast forward 25-30 years from when you start, and it's the people you've met, the challenges you shared.
"You don't envisage something like this, but you're certainly grateful and there's a sense of pride."
The university opened its sports walk of fame on Friday, with 22 alumni part of the inaugural intake to recognise athletes, administrators and officials.
Chamberlain was joined at the function by former Capital Football boss Heather Reid, Olympic champion Petria Thomas, Paralympic power lifter Richard Nicholson and ACT rugby great Louise Burrows.
They were there to watch their plaques unveiled, while Lauren Jackson, George Gregan and Andy Friend were among those recognised but unable to attend.
"Some of our alumni have had a major impact in the sport industry and we thought it was a pertinent time to recognise them," said university director of sport Carrie Graf.
"The walk connects our sports hub to the centre of the university. We've got some of the world's best in their fields ... Petria Thomas, Lauren Jackson, George Gregan - they're known around the world.
"That speaks to them as wonderful humans and athletes, but they all found a way to get a degree at UC while being an athlete."
Chamberlain, or better known as "Razor Ray" in AFL circles, started his umpiring journey in the deep south of Canberra before studying a bachelor of education at university.
He has umpired more than 300 AFL games since 2004, but missed most of last season after tearing a tendon in his hip.
"Since 2017 every season has been my last season," Chamberlain said. "I hadn't fully decided if I'd keep going, but I'm definitely going again.
"It all started when I went to watch my youngest brother play ... I turned up and there was no umpire. The president said they'd fill my car with petrol and they wouldn't let anyone slag me off. It turned out I was OK."
Burrows made her Wallaroos debut in 2001 and graduated with a bachelor of education in 2008. She has played at four World Cups and more than 150 games for the Brumbies.
"It's pretty humbling. I'm excited, hopefully I can inspire those girls playing rugby and studying to perhaps follow in my footsteps to realise that it can be tough juggling it all, but it can be done," Burrows said.
"I wondered if they got it right when I first got the email. I'm a women's rugby player ... we're used to being in the shadow of men. As a woman, we're not used to these accolades. To be alongside someone like Petria Thomas, that's a really humbling experience."
Andy Friend, Benita Willis, Bridget Tilley, Craig McLatchey, David Pyne, Evan O'Hanlon, George Gregan, Greg Blood, Heather Reid, Lauren Jackson, Louise Burrows, Matt Favier, Megan Marcks, Nathan Deakes, Nicole Arrold, Paul Smith, Paul Thompson, Petria Thomas, Phillipe Rizzo, Ray Chamberlain, Richard Nicholson, Sarah Cook.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
