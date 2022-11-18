Live music is back and "bigger than ever" at Corin Forest.
The iconic venue will be hosting a series of artists from now until January as part of its Music in the Mountains series.
The season is starting big with The Gadflys playing on Sunday at Corin.
It's a nice combination as both The Gadflys and Corin Forest celebrate their 40th birthday this year.
And, of course, The Gadflys were created from the soup of 1980s Canberra, starting with punk but making their own way soon enough.
The band came up with "mongrel jazz", a blend of "blues, klezmer, skiffle and cool jazz, underpinned by righteously rootsy grooves".
Playing original tunes live to camera, they soon won over a legion of new fans. The GNW gig showcased the "instrumental verve of musicians at the top of their game".
The band also backed artists such as Neil Finn, Steve Harley, Glen Tilbrook, Diesel and Yothu Yindi.
And now they will be playing in the cool high country of Corin, from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday.
Keeping with tradition, Corin Forest will be serving up woodfired pizzas, along with a selection of wines and craft beer. They'll even be operating late sessions of the Alpine Slide so there is something for the whole family.
Corin marketing manager Ashleigh Harrow said live music had become a staple of its summer season.
"We love supporting local artists and the variety we have for Music in the Mountains this summer is fantastic," she said.
Entry to the gig is $20 for those aged 13 and over. Children aged under 13 have free entry. Bookings via www.corin.com.au/special-events/
