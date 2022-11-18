The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Connor Winfield Canberra's young citizen of 2022

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 18 2022 - 9:02pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Winfield, pictured aged 16 in April 2021. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Connor Winfield, a volunteer and advocate who has been open about his disability and his part of the LGBTIQ+ community, has been named Canberra's young citizen of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.