Connor Winfield, a volunteer and advocate who has been open about his disability and his part of the LGBTIQ+ community, has been named Canberra's young citizen of the year.
Mr Winfield, who received the award at a ceremony on Friday night, said the recognition validated his hard work for the territories young people.
"It also represents how far I've come personally," Mr Winfield, 17, said.
"It's a cliché, but if you told 15-year-old Connor about this he would absolutely not believe it and it proves that I can achieve cool things in life as a disabled person."
The award recognises a person aged between 12 and 25 who has made an "outstanding contribution to their local community that has significantly contributed to the broader ACT community".
Youth Affairs Minister Yvette Berry said all the award winners and nominees deserved acknowledgement for their efforts in the community.
"Their contributions make help Canberra a better place for everyone. They are role models for other young people and to us all," Ms Berry said.
Veronica Whitnall received the young achiever award; Hayley Whatman received the personal achievement award; and Mijica Lus won the individual community service award.
The environment and sustainability award went to the Eco Kids' Team at St Joseph's Primary School, while the group achievement award went to the STOP Campaign's SRT subcommittee. The Canberra-based STOP Campaign seeks to end sexual violence and stigmatisation at universities in Australia.
Hip hop artist Jemuel Chadwick, who performs as MN Cappo, won the arts and multimedia award.
The Young Canberra Citizen of the Year award was established in 1989.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
