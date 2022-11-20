The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Labor election promise to increase endoscopy procedures by 5000 by 2023 unlikely to be reached

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
November 21 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government is unlikely to keep a Labor election commitment to increase endoscopy procedures by an extra 5000 a year by 2023 as it has yet to significantly increase capacity with only half of the promised funding being allocated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.