The fog of war in Ukraine a threat to global peace

By The Canberra Times
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture Shutterstock

Few incidents have more clearly demonstrated the first casualty in war is the truth than the initial response to news a missile had fallen on Poland, killing two local farmers.

