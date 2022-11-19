This accursed thing just won't go away. The devious virus is back. On the most recent figures, the ACT's COVID cases increased by 20 per cent in the latest week for which they were compiled.
In NSW and Victoria, cases have doubled in a fortnight.
The need to take people to hospital has also risen sharply.
Of course, we are a long way from needing to panic. Numbers are still low compared with those at the height of the pandemic. The amazing achievements of scientists means we are much better protected.
But the most vulnerable are still at risk, and those people include some of our nearest and dearest.
Compulsory mask-wearing is now returning in health facilities in NSW and on cruise ships. The authorities remember the way the virus came down the gangplank of the Ruby Princess in 2020.
NSW Health says it wants masks worn indoors where people crowd together, and on public transport.
"Because of the high level of COVID-19 transmission across the state, NSW Health is recommending that masks should be worn in indoor public spaces where distancing is not possible, and on public transport," it said on its website.
The ACT government has not gone to those lengths.
Canberrans face no new restrictions.
Residents have instead been urged to take personal responsibility to avoid the new versions of the virus, the Omicron subvariants BA.5, BA.2.75, XBB, and BQ.1.
This is all very well.
It is true the rise in the ACT is not as fierce as it has been in NSW.
But we can't help remembering the situation in the worst days of the pandemic when the ACT government asserted it was not toughening up restrictions while NSW did precisely that.
A few days later, the ACT also had the new restrictions. In the interim, Queanbeyan and Oaks Estate, for example, had different rules.
It sometimes seemed as though the ACT government was determined to show its independence.
If the fourth wave really does take off, more communication between the territory government in Canberra and the state government in Sydney would be welcome.
The virus knows no boundaries. And governments trying to stop it shouldn't, either.
