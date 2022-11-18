Best of Books: Cricket, spy thrillers, Bryce Courtenay, and more cricket

What was John Le Carre - aka David Cornwell - really like? Reading his letters is a good way to find out. And, like most prodigious writers with a larger-than-life persona, he had his flaws. Colin Steele reviews a collection of his letters, while Jasper Lindell talks to Christine Courtentay, widow of Bryce, about life with another big personality. And Ian McFarlane delves into the history of women's cricket in The Bodyline Fix.
Christine Courtenay, widow of the late best-selling writer Bryce Courtenay, watched her husband begin a new book on the same date each year, and finish it a few months later. But when she set out to write her own book, Bryce Courtenay: Storyteller, she finally understood how much his writing must have taken out of him.
"Sometimes I honestly wished he would maybe take a year off, spend more time relaxing, spend more time with his family, friends. And I think, in the end, you just have to respect that that's like trying to talk a mountaineer out of climbing mountains," she tells Jasper Lindell. She also talks about the couple's move to Canberra, and how much they came to love it in Courtenay's final years.
"Many people, including myself, growing up long before the commercialism of limited over pyjama-clad slog-fests and ball-tampering shame, believed cricket to be a subtle and beautiful game, reflecting decency, honesty, and civilised behaviour," writes Ian McFarlane in his review of Marion Stell's The Bodyline Fix.
She tells the story of how women, with their own long-standing love for the game, played a vital role in assuage the bitterness between England and Australia.
"This well-researched and enjoyably readable story of how the Anglo/Australian angst of men's cricket was humanised into mutual respect and comradeship by the good grace and cheerful disposition of women players provides a fascinating glimpse of our sporting history," he writes.
"The Fallout is a classic example of Sigurdardottir's great strengths, her complex, gripping plots and her engaging characters," writes reviewer and Nordic noir aficionado Anna Creer.
This one has a disappointing ending, but is still sure to give noir enthusiasts their fix.
The best way to learn more about a larger-than-life literary figure is to read their letters. And there's plenty to learn about David Cornwell, who wrote under the name John Le Carre, in A Private Spy, 632 pages of selected letters, edited by Tim Cornwell and reviewed this week by Colin Steele.
"The selected letters follow le Carré's life from his troubled childhood to Oxford, MI6 and The Spy Who Came in from the Cold (1963), which led to nearly 60 years in the public eye after its publication made him a global best-selling author," Steele writes.
"Le Carré once called himself 'a mole too used to the dark to believe in light' but certainly Sisman's biography, Dawson's memoir and now Tim Cornwell's compilation of the letters, full of rage, compassion and insights, shed significant light on a complex literary and public figure."
Reviewer Hanne Melgard Watkins found herself enjoying We All Want Impossible Things, the darkly funny new novel by Catherine Newman.
"It's hard to imagine a funny book about palliative care - but this book is exactly that," she writes.
"Read this novel. You'll cry, you'll laugh, and by the last page you'll know how it feels."
Another book about cricket, but this one, Willowman by Inga Simpson, focuses, in part, on the art of bat-making. Reviewer Penelope Cottier is enchanted.
"Simpson has delved into the game from the point of view of a player and that of a batmaker, and produced a fascinating and absorbing novel," she writes.
"In writing a detailed and loving story about cricket, Simpson has achieved something to be cherished."
In her new novel, The Sun Walks Down, Fiona McFarlane employs the "lost child" trope to explore characters, attitudes, racism and oppression in pioneering Australia.
"This is a careful and clever novel," writes reviewer Karen Viggers.
"With a masterful hand, McFarlane laces together multiple points of view from a diverse range of voices, drawing together a complex but compelling narrative."
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
