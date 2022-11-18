For months the anger has been bubbling away. With every Wallabies loss the frustration grew.
Last week much of that supporter discontent burst out into the open. A historic one-point loss to Italy was the final straw.
The calls for the coach's head suddenly grew much louder.
It was a sentiment summed up by one passionate fan in a 15-minute long rant that has gone viral in recent days.
They may be on the other side of the world, but the Wallabies can feel the anger.
"We let ourselves down last week, we let our country down and we're keen for a response," Rennie said this week.
So what are the options moving forward?
Much of that depends on how the final two weeks of the spring tour pan out. Victories over Ireland and Wales would secure Rennie's job. Two losses, however, and Rugby Australia will be under serious pressure to make a move to salvage any credibility a year out from the World Cup.
The Wallabies have won just four of twelve Tests this year. Overall, Rennie has a 37.5 per cent winning record. Michael Cheika had a 50 per cent record when he was sacked in 2019. The much-maligned Robbie Deans had a 58.67 per cent winning record.
Many factors have been outside Rennie's control. His squad has been savaged by injuries, forcing him into repeated changes.
But the coach deserves plenty of blame. The Wallabies still don't know their best XV for next year's World Cup. The side's discipline is among the worst in the world.
Rennie has made no secret of the fact he put all his eggs in the Irish basket this weekend. Bernard Foley, Michael Hooper and James Slipper are all fresh from a week off and the pressure is on to perform.
RA executives have pledged to complete a thorough review at the end of the spring tour. With the World Cup just nine months away, they are in a tricky position.
Rennie is well liked by the Wallabies players and there is little desire from the squad for a change in direction. But to back the coach would prompt an uproar from fans already furious with the lack of results.
It was the mistake made by RA prior to the 2019 World Cup, Cheika retaining his job despite it becoming clear the team was on a path to disaster.
Instead, assistant coach Stephen Larkham was sacked. RA have already used that strategy to little effect this year.
Defence coach Matt Taylor stood down after a record-breaking loss to Argentina in August. Laurie Fisher was hired as his interim replacement and is on loan from the Brumbies. Dan McKellar is only in his first year as the full-time forwards coach after finishing up at the Brumbies this season.
That only leaves RA with one option if Rennie is sacked after the spring tour.
They must hire from within and name McKellar the interim coach. He will have a year to build on the platform Rennie has set.
If he proves himself, the contract should be extended. If not, officials can hire a full-time replacement after the World Cup. Eddie Jones could be available in 2024.
It's a move that is sure to attract plenty of criticism. Already there is a belief among many in NSW and Queensland that the Wallabies are too ACT-centric. But if RA stick to their guns, it could prove a masterstroke.
McKellar has enjoyed significant success in every role he has taken. He led Vikings to back-to-back John I Dent Cup premierships in his two years as head coach.
The Brumbies were a dominant force in his five years in charge. They claimed the 2020 Super Rugby AU crown and came within a point of progressing to this season's Super Rugby Pacific grand final.
McKellar has long been on a path to an international head coaching role and has earned the opportunity to take over the Wallabies. Few would have tipped that shot would come in 2023 but it might prove to be a masterstroke for Australian rugby if officials are brave enough to make a change.
