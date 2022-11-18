Moving to Canberra from Indonesia only three years ago opened a world of opportunities for Anargya Djatikusomo.
And now the Year 12 Hawker College student wants to extend those to others.
Mr Djatikusomo hopes his new role as only one of 15 young people on a federal youth steering committee will make a real impact in the areas of climate change and education.
He said struggling with asthma while living in Indonesia showed him how pollution and climate change impacted real people's lives.
"Living in Indonesia, I knew how it felt living in a country where climate change isn't really a top priority," he said.
But Mr Djatikusomo said his Indonesian upbringing also showed him the power of education.
"There are private programs and government programs that allow students, young people to access free public education," he said,
"And because of that many, many young people [are] already getting a better job, they're already getting a better life.
"That's what I really want to focus on, so that every young person in Australia has the same access to the same education."
The role and processes of the steering committee is yet to be decided, with members to design it in their first meeting.
ANU student Eve Currie, who grew up in Bathurst, wants to improve services for regional young people.
She hoped speaking to politicians would put young people's issues and perspectives on the table.
This is the first youth steering committee since Kevin Rudd lost power in 2013. It is part of the Office of Youth under minister Anne Aly.
Members of the committee come from each state and territory, and are aged between 13 and 24.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
