Vale Greg Cusack, a self-made man who loved Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 20 2022 - 5:30am
Greg and Dorothy Cusack had an enduring love. Picture supplied

One of Canberra's famous Cusack family has been remembered as a humble leader who helped to develop the national capital into a place where families could settle and prosper.

