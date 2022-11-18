A concreter has been hit with two more charges over an incident in which he allegedly raped a woman while repeatedly likening himself to Spider-Man.
Seti Palei Moala, 27, was committed to the ACT Supreme Court for trial on Friday, when he arrived four hours late for his latest appearance in the territory's Magistrates Court.
The Sydney resident pleaded not guilty to fresh charges of third-degree sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent.
He had already denied three counts of the latter charge, as well as an allegation of choking, suffocating or strangling another person.
All six charges relate to a Sunday morning in April, when the alleged victim met Moala's co-accused, Paula Fala Kata, at Fiction nightclub in Civic.
The woman, described in police documents as "heavily intoxicated", had up to 30 alcoholic drinks before leaving with Kata, whom she had kissed in the nightclub.
They went to the Canberra Lyneham Motor Inn and had consensual sex in a room before the woman fell asleep.
She allegedly woke to find Moala on top of her, claiming he was like Spider-Man.
"[The woman] does not recall Moala being in the room before seeing him on top of her," police allege.
An "agitated" Moala is accused of then raping the woman, allegedly placing his hands around her neck at one stage, as she tried to fight him off by punching him.
"Moala kept saying he is like Spider-Man," police allege.
The woman claims Kata joined Moala during the alleged rape, which is said to have left her with a bloody nose.
She eventually left the motor inn, wrapping herself in a doona before departing after Moala and Kata allegedly refused to let her have her clothes.
After Moala entered his pleas to the new charges on Friday, with help from a Tongan interpreter, special magistrate Margaret Hunter committed him for trial.
His case is set to go before the Supreme Court registrar next Thursday for an administrative hearing.
Kata, who previously pleaded not guilty to charges of his own, is due in court again the same day.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
