The Canberra Cavalry have been robbed of the chance to keep their perfect start to the season alive after the ACT government's controversial curfew forced them to end their game early on Thursday night.
Their crowds have also been hit by the earlier start times, with fans struggling to get to the start of games after work.
They played just eight innings in their series opener against the Auckland Tuatara at Narrabundah Ballpark on Thursday night.
The Cavalry lost 8-5 with the Tuatara scoring three unanswered runs in the eighth to steal the win.
Their game came to a close about 9.30pm - even though the curfew doesn't come into effect until 10pm.
That's due to the ABL's own rules surrounding curfews, which have been designed to ensure the lights don't cut out during play.
The ABL rules mean that only two more innings - including the one in progress - can be played once the clock strikes 8.50pm.
After being contacted by The Canberra Times on Friday, the government reached out to the Cavalry and the curfew could be lifted to ensure there's no repeat of the situation.
The Cavalry have been put into an embarrassing position and it's believed they were contacted by their Japanese partners Yokohama Baystars to find out why the game ended early.
They're trying to put a tough three seasons behind them after bushfires, toxic smoke and the coronavirus pandemic massively hurt their crowds - their major revenue stream.
"The curfew has already had a huge impact on our crowds and gameday experience," Cavalry general manager Sunny Singh said.
"Having games cut short, like we already have once in our opening five games, is going to rob our fans of those end-of-the-night moments that make our sport great and memorable."
The government has vowed to work with the Cavalry to help fix the problem.
That could either see a later exemption granted under the ACT Sportsground Charter or the curfew lifted completely.
It's unclear why the curfew was introduced this season with the government stating there weren't any complaints from Narrabundah residents.
"Minister Berry's office was in touch with the Cavalry and is committed to work with them to find a resolution," a government spokesperson said.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
