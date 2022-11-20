It's not a new thing anymore - news pages and bulletins are increasingly dominated by natural disasters in regional centres.
This past month, it's been devastating floods in the Central West of NSW. Towns such as Forbes and Canowindra have been evacuated - sometimes several times over - as floodwaters rise and then recede to reveal devastating damage. Horrifying footage of tsunami-like flash floods roaring through the town of Eugowra prompted Armageddon-like language, but also a kind of helpless horror, and maybe some guilt.
We're lucky, here in Canberra, a city more prone to drought and bushfires than flooding. A rainy summer doesn't spell disaster for us. In fact, the city looks particularly amazing, with all the thick green foliage and burgeoning birdlife. Many of us had never heard of Eugowra until last week, or quite knew how to pronounce Canowindra (it's Ca-NOUN-druh, by the way). We do now, but it shouldn't take these catastrophic events for people in the capitals to take notice of the increasingly alarming effects of climate change.
Canberra is, of course, no stranger to natural disasters. The Black Summer bushfires came disturbingly close to the city's borders in the summer of 2019-2020, and the thick smoke was a constant reminder, as if we needed it, of the horrors of 2003. We know the lush foliage the summer will bestow on the city will, somewhere down the line, dry up and become dangerous bushfire fuel.
And in that other level - the macro, Canberra-bubble level that doesn't closely resemble daily life on the ground here - Canberra is the place where decisions around how to tackle climate change are being made, and will be made in future.
The Albanese government came to power after making climate change a priority, and has spent the past six months reigniting the cause after more than a decade of inaction on the part of the previous Coalition government.
But its focus has, thus far, been on energy policy and carbon reliance. These are vital causes, but the past few weeks - indeed, the past eight months or so - have demonstrated the government must broaden its focus to ensure the liveability and sustainability of Australian towns and cities.
In an open letter to Canberra decision-makers, published Saturday on these pages, a group of newspaper editors from the Central West called on our national leaders to pay more attention to what's happening to communities all around us.
"There is a pressing need for a transparent conversation about what can and should be done now to protect our communities from the ravages of these weather extremes," they wrote.
"We call on all levels of government to start that conversation immediately."
It's a grim irony the regions are often left out of national conversations about large-scale, existential threats, even as we can see, every day and all around us, exactly how our seasons might soon be playing out.
Contaminated water supplies, long-term power outages, crumbling local roads and state highways and repeated evacuations of vulnerable populations - these seem more akin to living conditions in developing countries.
But we can't wait them out the way we did when supermarket shelves had temporary supply-chain problems at the height of the COVID lockdowns.
These problems are different, and inevitable if something isn't done soon. And if a brown tsunami rushing down the high street of a country town isn't a stark enough warning, it's hard to imagine what is.
