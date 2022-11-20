We're lucky, here in Canberra, a city more prone to drought and bushfires than flooding. A rainy summer doesn't spell disaster for us. In fact, the city looks particularly amazing, with all the thick green foliage and burgeoning birdlife. Many of us had never heard of Eugowra until last week, or quite knew how to pronounce Canowindra (it's Ca-NOUN-druh, by the way). We do now, but it shouldn't take these catastrophic events for people in the capitals to take notice of the increasingly alarming effects of climate change.