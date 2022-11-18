The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police seize drugs, replica gun and cash from Belconnen home

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 19 2022 - 9:30am, first published 9:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police will charge a 51-year-old man with firearm and drug offences via summons. Picture by Karleen Minney

Police will charge a 51-year-old man with firearm and drug offences via summons, following the seizure of drugs, a replica firearm, and cash from a Belconnen home on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.