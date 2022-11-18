Police seize drugs, replica gun and cash from Belconnen home

Police will charge a 51-year-old man with firearm and drug offences via summons, following the seizure of drugs, a replica firearm, and cash from a Belconnen home on Friday.
Officers from Belconnen station executed a search warrant in Howie Court and on a vehicle belonging to the resident at about 10.30am.
They found the replica handgun and metal ball bearings that could be fired from it, as well as substances thought to be cannabis and methylamphetamine, cash and other drug paraphernalia.
Police believe the money to be the proceeds of crime.
The replica handgun was rendered safe at the scene.
