New ACT Brumbies Super W coach Scott Fava has urged Rugby Australia to accelerate plans to professionalise the women's game.
The former Wallaby witnessed firsthand the need for a professional structure at the recent Women's World Cup as an assistant coach of the Wallaroos.
The Australian side was well off the pace against the better resourced English and New Zealand sides.
RA has invested considerable funds into the women's sevens program however the XVs side has lagged behind.
The governing body recognises the need to better fund the Wallaroos and Super W competition, however financial constraints have hampered plans to do so.
It's a situation that will come to a head over the coming years, with Australia to host the 2029 World Cup.
RA are keen to ensure the Wallaroos enjoy a successful tournament and challenge for the trophy on home soil.
That won't happen without a professional structure as rival nations continue to focus on their women's programs.
Talking at the Brumbies Women in Business, Leadership & Sport lunch, Fava said the Wallaroos will be professional by 2029, but he argued it must happen as soon as possible to allow Australia to close the gap.
"There's no doubt Rugby Australia are looking at 2029 as the real pinnacle with the World Cup," Fava said. "We need to be professional before then. How do we get there and who's going to come along with us is born from events like this.
"At this point in time, the Brumbies have no control over when it happens. That will be decided by the powers that be at Rugby Australia, it will filter from the top down. We can work towards it in the Brumbies space, try get some heavy hitters in our game to give us an opportunity to get these girls to a more professional level.
"I've got ideas relating to the program but it comes down to funding, you can only do what you can with the money available."
The Brumbies unveiled a 51-player training squad for the upcoming Super W season on Friday.
The competition will be the biggest in its short history and will feature a number of double-headers at Canberra Stadium.
Brumbies officials are expecting further details from RA regarding funding for the 2023 season in the coming weeks.
"What the program looks like from February onwards will be determined by having the funding to allow us to be a bit more professional," Fava said.
"That will allow us to run a really good program here in Canberra to affect real change in behaviours from a technical and tactical point of view and lead us into a successful season."
Having seen first-hand what it takes to win a World Cup, Fava selected players with an eye to the 2025 global tournament. It's a group headlined by Wallaroos Grace Kemp and Tania Naden.
There was one notable absence from the squad, with Louise Burrows omitted.
The 44-year-old is a Wallaroos and Brumbies legend and helped blaze a trail for women's rugby in Canberra.
The prop was disappointed by the decision but will continue playing club rugby.
It's a move Fava concedes was difficult, but he said the time has come to start planning for the future and that necessitates a shift to focus on emerging players.
"I had some good conversations with Louise about why and where we're going as a group," he said. "I was making sure she understood that viewpoint of getting us to 2025 and where we need the Brumbies to be influenced at the selection table.
"Unfortunately she wasn't involved in those conversations and we need to look to the future. There's a lot of good girls coming through, which made that decision hard to go forward without her but we need to do this now to prosper in three years' time."
