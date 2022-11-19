The Canberra Times

Djokovic remains unbeaten at Turin

Updated November 19 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in Turin. (EPA PHOTO)

Novak Djokovic has battled to a three-hour victory over Daniil Medvedev to remain unbeaten at the ATP Finals in Turin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.