They didn't get the win they should have, but Canberra United came away with something more important.
Hope. And the knowledge this team has the ingredients to end its five-year A-League Women finals drought.
United opened its season with a 2-all draw against Perth Glory at McKellar Park on Saturday.
But it created enough chances to win the game convincingly.
New Zealand international Grace Jale opened the scoring for the home side with a header - or her shoulder and cheek - before Glory's Liz Anton equalised with a header from a corner that went in off the post.
Canberra midfielder Vesna Milivojevic marked her United debut in the same way as Jale - with a goal - slotting the ball through the legs of Perth keeper Morgan Aquino.
It gave the home side a much-deserved 2-1 lead at half-time.
Glory's Cyera Hintzen made an impact off the bench in the second half, cutting the ball back from the byline for Gabriella Coleman to level it and earn a point.
Jale proved a handful playing on the wing, before moving more centrally in attack towards the end.
She's got her sights set on being part of New Zealand's World Cup campaign next year and her first game in lime green showed the ALW campaign could be the perfect springboard for her to do exactly that.
"My job was to annoy the keeper. I tried to do that as best I could and head it in if I could," Jale said.
"I'm pretty sure it was off my shoulder, the side of my face. A goal's a goal. I'll take it.
"My first goal of the season. Hopefully many more."
Jale had a limited preparation due to international duties. And that formed part of her focus for her ALW campaign.
Her native New Zealand is hosting next year's Women's World Cup, along with Australia, and she's determined to be part of it when the Football Ferns kick off the tournament against Norway on July 20.
"Definitely. That's the No.1 goal - the World Cup, for sure. Hopefully I get a good season, injury-free and come out as fit as I can and ready for the World Cup," she said.
Canberra produced enough chances to comfortably win the game.
United striker Michelle Heyman hit the post in the first half, as did Nikki Flannery with just seven minutes remaining - after Aquino saved a Laura Hughes shot.
It wasn't Flannery's day in front of goal in her 50th appearance for Canberra, missing two other big chances.
But the fact Canberra created them was a promising sign.
Its defence looked solid, especially young goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln, while there were promising signs from Wu Changshu, Grace Maher and Milivojevic in the midfield.
United did start to tire in the second half, but will be better for the run.
Now the side travels to Brisbane to face the Roar next Saturday.
"We knew going into the game we'd be a little bit underdone fitness-wise - probably no different to Perth, as well," Canberra coach Njegosh Popocivh said.
"They've had a six-week window of pre-season, we've had a four-week window.
"All the signs were there. I think we just lacked the finishing today.
"We definitely created enough chances. In saying that Perth created some chances as well, so credit to them travelling this distance to get away with a point.
"As I said to the girls, if you can't win the game - don't lose it. We're still undefeated at home and that's what we're very happy and proud about."
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA UNITED 2 (Grace Jale 13m, Vesna Milivojevic 41m) drew with PERTH GLORY 2 (Liz Anton 35, Gabriella Coleman 64) at McKellar Park. Referee: Casey Riebelt. Crowd: 1263.
