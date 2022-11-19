The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Hilltop Hood hopes to sing in the rain in the Queanbeyan Cup

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 19 2022 - 7:09pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queanbeyan trainer Mick Smith has been trying to win the Queanbeyan Cup for about 20 years. He has Hilltop Hood running in it on Sunday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It seems the rain might've dried up at the wrong time for Queanbeyan trainer Mick Smith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.