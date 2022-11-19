It seems the rain might've dried up at the wrong time for Queanbeyan trainer Mick Smith.
He'd like a bit more give in the track for his Queanbeyan Cup runner Hilltop Hood.
Especially since he's been trying to win his home-town cup for about 20 years.
Hilltop Hood's a $13 chance in Sunday's Cup, with the Richard and Will Freedman-trained Olympic Theatre the $2.50 favourite - although the five-year-old gelding's also nominated for the Taree Gold Cup on Sunday and might head there instead.
Smith said Hilltop Hood was in great shape - he'd just like the track a bit softer to give him the best possible chance of winning.
Maybe he got his wish overnight as the rain started to fall on Saturday afternoon.
"It's nice to have a runner again. I've tried [to win it] for about 20 years unsuccessfully," Smith said.
"And I probably would be happier if the track was wet [on Sunday]. The horse is in terrific condition and obviously trains there so he knows the track.
"I'm very happy with him, there's no issues with him, but it probably would be better if it had a little bit of give."
In the eight-year-old gelding's favour was Smith expected there to be plenty of pace in the race.
That'll give the son of Poet's Voice the best chance to swoop home late.
Hilltop Hood finished fifth in the Queanbeyan Cup in 2019, but Smith liked his recent form - finishing second at Wagga Wagga last start.
"I think there's pace and we need the pace on. We're a backmarker so we'll be running home better than anything," Smith said.
"We're a little bit of a victim to whether the grounds got some give in it and we need the pace on.
"I can't tell you I've got a good thing, but I have got a nice horse.
"The whole ownership groups going to be there so we're trying to win - going to win one one day."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
