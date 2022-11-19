The national title dream is shattered, but Canberra Chill star Andrew Charter is adamant the team can bounce back from semi-final heartbreak to give themselves a chance to finish their season on a high.
The Chill were stunned in a grand final qualifier on Saturday, losing to the Perth Thundersticks 6-3 and having to regroup for a third-place play-off on Sunday.
It was a brutal way for a season of hope to end, especially after the Chill conceded just nine goals in all regular-season games before the finals campaign.
Charter, the man many regard as the best goalkeeper in the world, said nerves played a role in allowing the Thundersticks to run free in the first three quarters.
When they trailed 6-0 and eventually threw off the shackles, they rallied to score three goals and almost threatened to force the game into overtime.
Canberra men's and women's teams are regularly written off in national hockey tournaments - formerly in the Australian Hockey League and now Hockey One.
But the Chill men's side proved their more fancied rivals wrong this season, and finishing third would still be one of the best finishes for a Canberra team in national tournament history.
Charter said they had to embrace that opportunity and learn from mistakes before a clash against the Brisbane Blaze on Sunday.
"We were a bit apprehensive, a bit hesitant at the start and we paid the price for that," Charter said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"But there's heaps on the line. Finishing third would be the best result for as long as I've been playing ... there were some frowns after that one, but plenty of smiles because we know what we can still achieve."
Hopes were high before the match, with the Chill boasting the second best defence and second best attack in the competition.
But they found themselves chasing the game from the opening five minutes, and the game was all but gone when Tom Wickham completed his hat-trick in the third quarter.
There was a faint glimmer deep in the last quarter, with Ben Craig scoring then converting to cut the gap to four and then Aidan Dooley following up with another just minutes later.
Dooley's conversion attempt, however, went wide and the Thundersticks withstood a final wave of attack.
The Thundersticks will play NSW in the grand final, while the Blaze will be looking to rebound from their own heartbreak after losing in a semi-final shootout.
"A few big moments cost us," Charter said.
"We were found wanting ... a poor pass, some poor marking. It wasn't a matter of being outplayed, it was just giving up those moments.
"Once we took the game to them, we looked a lot better. We've got to find that again tomorrow, take it to Queensland give ourselves a red-hot crack."
PERTH THUNDERSTICKS 6 (Tom Wickham 3, Will Battistessa, Brodee Foster, Cambell Geddes) bt CANBERRA CHILL 3 (Ben Craig 2, Aidan Dooley) at Bendigo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.