It's been nine years since he last raced across South Australia but former professional cyclist Gracie Elvin has backed Michael Matthews to return home and chase a Tour Down Under crown.
The Canberra talent last contested the event in 2014 when he was in the formative years of his career.
Matthews enjoyed a happy homecoming to Australia when he finished third at the recent UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong and Elvin predicted another impressive performance if he is to return for the upcoming summer of cycling.
"I don't know if he'll be here, he doesn't usually come for these early season races," Elvin said. "If he does, you can never discount him.
"He's a pure talent. He's had a rough year here and there but he's always toughed it out and he's had some great people around him. I'm always a big Michael Matthews fan, I think he's still got a lot left to give in his career."
This year's Tour Down Under marks the return of the UCI World Tour event, COVID forcing its cancellation the last two years.
The 2020 race, won by Richie Porte, was also held amid the bushfire crisis.
The women's event has grown significantly since it was introduced in 2012 and was included in the UCI ProSeries from 2020.
Elvin, who now works on the SBS cycling commentary team, rode in that tour and backed the race to continue to grow in its return from a COVID-induced hiatus.
"The Tour Down Under is one of the best events not just in Australia but in the world," she said. "A lot of the women riders love to come to Australia because it's such a fun week.
"If you're a cycling fan and you can't afford to go to France to watch the Tour de France, the next event I'll tell you to watch is the Tour Down Under.
"Now the women have a world tour race for themselves, it's going to be really big. It's run by two women, former teammates of mine, Annette Edmondson and Carlee Taylor, so it's great to see opportunities for women on the other side of the fence as well."
