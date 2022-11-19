The Canberra Times
Michael Matthews urged to head home for Tour Down Under

Cameron Mee
Cameron Mee
Updated November 19 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 3:00pm
Cyclist Michael Matthews has been urged to head home for Tour Down Under. Picture by Adam McLean

It's been nine years since he last raced across South Australia but former professional cyclist Gracie Elvin has backed Michael Matthews to return home and chase a Tour Down Under crown.

