The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Analysis

Deliveroo's demise must give Labor government pause for thought

By Alex Veen, Caleb Goods, Tom Barratt
November 20 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra delivery driver Nabin Adhikari has been impacted by Deliveroo's demise. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Deliveroo's decision to quit the Australian market, after what have been boom times for food delivery platforms, may seem surprising. But the writing has been on the wall for some time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.