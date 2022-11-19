Blake MacDonald walked on to Phillip Oval on Friday with a point to prove.
Opening the batting for an ACT/NSW XI in their tour match against the West Indies, the ACT Comets star was determined to show he has the game to make the step up to the first-class arena.
That point was well and truly proven when MacDonald walked off Phillip Oval on Saturday afternoon.
The opener carried his bat in a flawless innings against an international attack. He eventually finished unbeaten on 177 as ACT/NSW surpassed the West Indies' total and declared at 4-426.
With his eye on both a Big Bash contract and a Sheffield Shield debut, MacDonald knew this week's match was the perfect opportunity to make a statement and he was thrilled to leave a lasting impression at Phillip.
"I've got to score runs every chance I get and stack them up and wait for an opportunity to come up," MacDonald said. "I know that my game stacks up at the next level and when I get that chance, hopefully I'll be ready to take it.
"An innings like this adds to the evidence. When I turn out next week in Perth for our 2nd XI game, that's another opportunity as well."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The three-day tour match ultimately finished in a draw but it was the ACT/NSW XI who walked away from Phillip with bragging rights.
West Indies used the match to provide numerous players with an opportunity to spend valuable time in the middle. That saw a number of batsmen retire before they declared at 9-424.
Kraigg Brathwaite set the tone at the top of the order with an impressive 75 before Jason Holder retired once he reached 50.
The West Indies bowlers then struggled on a pitch that offered little assistance, the top four ACT/NSW batsmen surpassing 50.
MacDonald led the way with his 177 while Ollie Davies scored an attacking 115 off 106 balls on Friday.
Once they hit the front, ACT/NSW declared to allow the visitors one final chance to bat. It proved to be a challenging session, West Indies reduced to 4-114 before the match was ruled a draw.
While it was their first hit out of the summer, it does not bode well for the upcoming series against Australia. The tourists will have one more chance to prepare for the first Test when they take on the Prime Minister's XI in a four-day day-night game that will commence at Manuka Oval on Wednesday.
"It was a very flat batting wicket, which was nice for me and the batters, but you can still see the excellent skills the West Indies bowlers have," MacDonald said.
"Once they get on a wicket that's doing a bit more for them, you'll see that skill."
MacDonald was patient throughout his innings and spent what seemed an eternity in the 90s on Saturday.
He eventually reached triple figures with a strike rate below 50 before he opened the shoulders and accelerated the run rate.
Having faced 265 balls in an innings that spanned 97 overs and more than three sessions, MacDonald walked from the field an exhausted, but pleased, man.
The focus now for the 24-year-old is on replicating the performance the next time he walks to the crease.
"It's really nice to get the three figures but the more pleasing thing for me is batting for three sessions," MacDonald said. "A goal of any top-order batter is to bat a long time and bat a day.
"It was over the course of two days but to bat for three sessions is the most pleasing thing. It shows my discipline and the processes I went through and the result of that is the runs I get."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.