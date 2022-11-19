You wouldn't know it by looking at the scorecard, but Jarrod Colliss wasn't feeling great on Saturday morning.
Walking to the crease after an early wicket, the North Canberra Gungahlin batsman was struggling to find his groove.
So Colliss decided to do what he knows best and swung for the fences.
The move proved a masterstroke and set the tone for one of the finest performances we'll see in Canberra this summer.
Colliss scored 165 off just 122 balls in an innings that featured 18 fours and 9 sixes. North Canberra Gungahlin eventually reached 4-382 off 50 overs.
ANU had a crack at the run chase, however they lost wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 9-294 off 47 overs before rain brought an early end to the match. If 165 runs wasn't enough, Colliss also claimed three wickets with the ball.
"I was scratchy at the start," Colliss said. "It was tough to get in but after that first 30 minutes I threw my hands at the ball a couple of times and it paid off.
"I had a few chances there and made the most of them."
Colliss is in his first season at North Canberra Gungahlin and it hasn't taken long to make an impact at the club.
Saturday was the final round of the one-day competition and the win secured the side a place in the top four. Queanbeyan finished on top, with Tuggeranong Valley second and Ginninderra fourth.
"This is up with the best clubs I've played at," Colliss said. "It's a great bunch of guys, with a great culture and we're having fun.
"A lot of the boys haven't had much luck in getting through to the semis in the past. They're up and about, so it's good to get around it."
AT A GLANCE
Cricket ACT One-Day Competition Round 7: North Canberra Gungahlin 4-382 def ANU 9-294, Queanbeyan 2-231 def Wests 8-230, Ginninderra 4-208 def Weston Creek 9-206, Tuggeranong Valley 4-258 def Eastlake 174.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
