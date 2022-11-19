The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jarrod Colliss produces stunning century as North Canberra Gungahlin reach Cricket ACT one-day semi-finals

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 19 2022 - 7:17pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Colliss was impressive with the ball on Saturday, but it was his performance with the bat that will be remembered for a long time. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

You wouldn't know it by looking at the scorecard, but Jarrod Colliss wasn't feeling great on Saturday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.