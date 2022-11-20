The Canberra Times
Four-day week for ACT teachers would help attract staff and not cost student outcomes: union

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 21 2022 - 7:57am, first published 5:30am
Teachers could work fewer hours in the ACT without affecting the quality of student learning, their union says. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Students could spend fewer hours in the classroom if teachers in the ACT were granted a four-day working week without a drop in the quality of learning, a teachers' union has said.

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

