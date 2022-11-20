Alongside the disappointing Thodey report on the public service and the dangerously inept Smith/Pratt/Fagg job on classification and hierarchy, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet review of the Members of Parliament (Staff) Act (MOPS) doesn't look too bad.
Indeed, it's good as far as it goes although it doesn't go far enough. And its 170 pages are not short on confusing blather - in 1983 the Hawke government explained and justified the MOPS in four pages.
The PM&C report was released a couple of weeks ago and the government has agreed "in principle, to all [its] recommendations".
The "in principle" qualification is important as it gives the government scope to augment and adjust the review's recommendations as well as accommodate work being done elsewhere, including in a parliamentary committee, to improve circumstances for those working for parliamentarians.
The review comes to the proper and sensible conclusion that "the framework of the MOPS act" is "broadly appropriate". Yet it suggests the act could do with a little augmentation.
That's fair enough too as when it was introduced it was based on assumptions about the behaviour of parliamentarians and their staff that now seem overly optimistic.
So, while the consideration by a parliamentary committee of codes of conduct for MPs staff that could be included in the act is awaited, the review recommends the inclusion in the MOPS of principles setting out the employment obligations of both parliamentarians and their staff. Fine.
The report also wants to alter the categorisation of staff covered by the MOPS to provide for electorate, ministerial and other. There doesn't seem to be much in this one way or another, so in the spirit of our innovative age in which as a wit has said innovation shows up in everything except the productivity figures, why not.
But recruitment is the most important consideration for if unsuitable staff get in, inefficiency and poor behaviour will follow. The PM&C report says that while "there need not be a rigid process", the MOPS should require MPs to "recruit against specified position descriptions and undertake an assessment of a candidate's capacity to successfully perform a role." But surely even the biggest numbskull MP would now do something like that rather than, for example, draw names from a hat.
That is to say, it is hard to see this recommendation as much of an advance on what is likely to be common practice.
First, for ministerial staff, section 13(2) of the MOPS should be expanded to require the Prime Minister to determine by regulation recruitment procedures including position description, selection criteria and methods for the provision of independent advice on appointments, their security and other vetting, induction and training, together with rules for discipline, grievance and termination.
The determination should also include a formula for the determination of the numbers of staff for minister, and for all other members of Parliament. Such an arrangement would avoid the rigidity inherent in primary legislation while allowing easy alteration of procedures while preserving Parliament's ability to scrutinise any regulations.
This would match the Public Service Act which provides heads of power for personnel management but requires the Public Service Commission to set detailed rules by delegated legislation.
Second, section 16(5) of the act should be expanded to allow the Prime Minister to overturn ministers' decisions to dismiss staff in any circumstances and not just those now specified in sections 16 (1) and (2).
This would deter cavalier action by ministers, provide time for the consideration of any grievances and allow better opportunities for staff no longer required by one Minister to be redeployed to another.
Third, in order to encourage greater use of public servants in ministers' offices, the MOPS should include provisions for their safe return to departments. This should provide for an independent panel to determine the level at which they should be re-integrated to recognise the short-term limitations experienced by public servants in ministerial offices who, in a practical way, are not so able to seek promotions within their departments.
Like amendments could be made for staff other than those of ,ministers.
On ministerial consultants, the review seems not to understand the importance of related provisions in the MOPS, saying that "procurement of consultant [presumably of the management variety] rather than engagement of consultants as staff" would "reflect modern workplace practice."
But Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher has said she wants to detract from that "modern workplace practice" which has a lot to answer for.
The important point is that the ministerial consultant provisions are a vital protection against the temptation of ministers to get their people into public service positions in bulk or case by case. Thus, when these urges arise, ministers can be directed to the MOPS consultant provisions and asked to use them rather than politicise public service staffing in ways that would wreck the joint.
Finally, the PM&C report properly recommends greater openness about the operation of the MOPS via the publication of data and annual reporting by the Office of Parliamentary Staffing and Culture, the organisation to provision personnel services to MPS and their staff.
That's fine as far as it goes but again it is not quite good enough. Thus, for ministerial staff, annual reporting should be provided by the prime minister. She or he will be the person primarily responsible for the procedures for the appointment and tenure of these staff, will best know what has happened and should be the accountable officer.
It's surprising to have to say it, but it is basic to proper governance that points of responsibility and accountability should match as closely as possible, and so it should be in this case. To bring it closer to home, would the PM&C secretary, Glyn Davis, be happy to have the Public Service Commissioner responsible for providing an annual report on the administration of his department?
Let's just say that's unlikely.
