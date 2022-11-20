The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Opinion

Oleg Vornik | Australia is still 'fighting the last war'. We need to get smarter

By Oleg Vornik
November 21 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While greyzone warfare becomes the theatre of choice for adversaries like China and Russia, Australia's defence spend remains reliant on traditional forms of combat from decades past those used fighting the last war.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.